Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9,904.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $129.39 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

