Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.52 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

