Axa S.A. Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Chemours by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 354,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The Chemours stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

