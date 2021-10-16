Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,419 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

