Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

