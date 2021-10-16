Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6,400.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

