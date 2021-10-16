i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $824.52 million, a P/E ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

