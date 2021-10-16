Axa S.A. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

UAA stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

