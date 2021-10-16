Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kadmon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kadmon by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.