Axa S.A. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Axa S.A. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 885.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,487,000 after buying an additional 7,686,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

