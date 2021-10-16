Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

