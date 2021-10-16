AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

