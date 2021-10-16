XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 21,125 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Simard sold 18,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $489,110.70.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

XBiotech stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.75.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

