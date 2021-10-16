Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,965 shares of company stock worth $2,948,192 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

