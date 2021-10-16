Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 57,044 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

