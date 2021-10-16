Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Camping World worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

