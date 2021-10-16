Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $84.68 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.