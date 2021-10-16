Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,627 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $110,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

