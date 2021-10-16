Geode Capital Management LLC Has $113.76 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $121.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

