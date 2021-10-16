Axa S.A. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 318,070 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

