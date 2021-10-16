WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WesBanco worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

