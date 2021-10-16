Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.