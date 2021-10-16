Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of AerSale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.94 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

