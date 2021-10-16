Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $765,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,511,044. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a PE ratio of 112.63.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

