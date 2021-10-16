Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sirius XM worth $122,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.02 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.