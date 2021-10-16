Geode Capital Management LLC Has $118.78 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $118,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

