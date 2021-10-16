Geode Capital Management LLC Has $124.72 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 445.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $124,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

