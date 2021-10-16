Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

