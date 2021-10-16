Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,731 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,764,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Perrigo worth $722,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGO. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

