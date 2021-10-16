Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.49% of Primerica worth $694,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $169.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. increased their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

