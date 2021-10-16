Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.96% of First American Financial worth $751,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

