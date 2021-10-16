InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

