Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

