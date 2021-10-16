Raymond James Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.50

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

