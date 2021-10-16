Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.66

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 4534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

