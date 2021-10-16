OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. OTR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.