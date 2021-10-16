Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.40

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 169185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

