Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.65 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

