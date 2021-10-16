Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 5,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,828,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

YALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

