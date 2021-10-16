Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Up 24.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s stock price rose 24.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 428,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 422,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.59 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.