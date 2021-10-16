Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Up 6.5%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 80,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,210,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 485.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 91.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

