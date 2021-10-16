Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 676,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.