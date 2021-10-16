Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 50,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

Shares of AEHR opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.