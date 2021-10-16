Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

