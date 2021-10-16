Barclays Lowers Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $31.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.58.

MSP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,110 shares of company stock worth $6,672,079 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

