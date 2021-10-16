Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

