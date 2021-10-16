Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.