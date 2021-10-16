Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 980 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

