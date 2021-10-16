SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

