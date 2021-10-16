ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $19,205,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

NYSE RGA opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.