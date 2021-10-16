ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $21,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

